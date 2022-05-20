 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Endurance Techn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,554.42 crore, down 2.78% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,554.42 crore in March 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 1,598.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.73 crore in March 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 139.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.46 crore in March 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 239.41 crore in March 2021.

Endurance Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.89 in March 2021.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,207.65 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -11.05% over the last 12 months.

Endurance Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,554.42 1,489.50 1,598.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,554.42 1,489.50 1,598.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,032.65 991.28 1,015.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.15 17.05 11.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.75 4.69 1.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.82 71.51 74.42
Depreciation 51.86 50.36 50.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 249.73 239.43 257.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.96 115.19 186.37
Other Income 9.64 4.41 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.60 119.59 189.04
Interest 0.41 0.55 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.19 119.04 188.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.19 119.04 188.70
Tax 39.46 31.19 49.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.73 87.85 139.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.73 87.85 139.11
Equity Share Capital 140.66 140.66 140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.16 6.25 9.89
Diluted EPS 8.16 6.25 9.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.16 6.25 9.89
Diluted EPS 8.16 6.25 9.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Endurance Techn #Endurance Technologies #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.