Endurance Techn Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,598.85 crore, up 42.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,598.85 crore in March 2021 up 42.2% from Rs. 1,124.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.11 crore in March 2021 up 93.61% from Rs. 71.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.41 crore in March 2021 up 58.7% from Rs. 150.86 crore in March 2020.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 9.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.11 in March 2020.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,357.70 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.10% returns over the last 6 months and 121.12% over the last 12 months.