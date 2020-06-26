Endurance Techn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.39 crore, down 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.39 crore in March 2020 down 16.13% from Rs. 1,340.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.85 crore in March 2020 down 34.85% from Rs. 110.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.86 crore in March 2020 down 28.85% from Rs. 212.04 crore in March 2019.

Endurance Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.84 in March 2019.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 886.30 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -21.61% over the last 12 months.