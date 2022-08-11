Endurance Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.07 crore, up 40.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,616.07 crore in June 2022 up 40.29% from Rs. 1,151.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.93 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 56.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.22 crore in June 2022 up 11.64% from Rs. 159.64 crore in June 2021.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2021.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,433.30 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.