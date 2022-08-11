 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Endurance Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.07 crore, up 40.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,616.07 crore in June 2022 up 40.29% from Rs. 1,151.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.93 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 56.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.22 crore in June 2022 up 11.64% from Rs. 159.64 crore in June 2021.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2021.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,433.30 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.

Endurance Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,616.07 1,554.42 1,151.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,616.07 1,554.42 1,151.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,124.43 1,032.65 753.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.85 16.15 10.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.58 -11.75 -30.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.01 70.82 76.75
Depreciation 57.12 51.86 50.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 265.15 249.73 188.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.08 144.96 103.63
Other Income 4.01 9.64 5.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.10 154.60 109.46
Interest 0.76 0.41 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.34 154.19 109.12
Exceptional Items -10.29 -- -31.45
P/L Before Tax 110.05 154.19 77.67
Tax 29.13 39.46 20.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.93 114.73 56.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.93 114.73 56.80
Equity Share Capital 140.66 140.66 140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 8.16 4.04
Diluted EPS 5.75 8.16 4.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 8.16 4.04
Diluted EPS 5.75 8.16 4.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Endurance Techn #Endurance Technologies #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.