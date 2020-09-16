Endurance Techn Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 356.17 crore, down 73.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.17 crore in June 2020 down 73.83% from Rs. 1,361.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.86 crore in June 2020 down 124.68% from Rs. 129.06 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2020 down 97.29% from Rs. 248.85 crore in June 2019.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 956.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 11.25% over the last 12 months.