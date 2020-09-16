172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|endurance-techn-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-356-17-crore-down-73-83-y-o-y-5701911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Endurance Techn Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 356.17 crore, down 73.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.17 crore in June 2020 down 73.83% from Rs. 1,361.16 crore in June 2019.

Close

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.86 crore in June 2020 down 124.68% from Rs. 129.06 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2020 down 97.29% from Rs. 248.85 crore in June 2019.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 956.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 11.25% over the last 12 months.

Endurance Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations356.171,124.391,361.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations356.171,124.391,361.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials220.75675.80843.18
Purchase of Traded Goods2.509.542.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.9611.67-22.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost67.0373.8075.64
Depreciation46.4952.2048.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.29217.32216.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.9284.07196.97
Other Income4.1614.603.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.7598.66200.27
Interest2.031.703.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.7996.96196.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-41.7996.96196.70
Tax-9.9325.1167.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.8671.85129.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.8671.85129.06
Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.265.119.17
Diluted EPS-2.265.119.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.265.119.17
Diluted EPS-2.265.119.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Endurance Techn #Endurance Technologies #Results

