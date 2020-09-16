Endurance Techn Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 356.17 crore, down 73.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 356.17 crore in June 2020 down 73.83% from Rs. 1,361.16 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.86 crore in June 2020 down 124.68% from Rs. 129.06 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2020 down 97.29% from Rs. 248.85 crore in June 2019.
Endurance Techn shares closed at 956.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 11.25% over the last 12 months.
|Endurance Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|356.17
|1,124.39
|1,361.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|356.17
|1,124.39
|1,361.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|220.75
|675.80
|843.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.50
|9.54
|2.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.96
|11.67
|-22.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.03
|73.80
|75.64
|Depreciation
|46.49
|52.20
|48.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.29
|217.32
|216.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.92
|84.07
|196.97
|Other Income
|4.16
|14.60
|3.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.75
|98.66
|200.27
|Interest
|2.03
|1.70
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.79
|96.96
|196.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.79
|96.96
|196.70
|Tax
|-9.93
|25.11
|67.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.86
|71.85
|129.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.86
|71.85
|129.06
|Equity Share Capital
|140.66
|140.66
|140.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|5.11
|9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|5.11
|9.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|5.11
|9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|5.11
|9.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:54 am