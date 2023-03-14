 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Endurance Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 1,489.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 87.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 169.95 crore in December 2021.

Endurance Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,596.79 1,905.41 1,489.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,596.79 1,905.41 1,489.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,036.38 1,294.67 991.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.39 16.04 17.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.23 -26.17 4.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.02 79.03 71.51
Depreciation 60.29 59.51 50.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.10 309.98 239.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.39 172.35 115.19
Other Income 7.96 5.89 4.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.35 178.24 119.59
Interest 1.34 1.38 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 124.01 176.86 119.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 124.01 176.86 119.04
Tax 31.80 45.58 31.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.21 131.27 87.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.21 131.27 87.85
Equity Share Capital 140.66 140.66 140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 9.33 6.25
Diluted EPS 6.56 9.33 6.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 9.33 6.25
Diluted EPS 6.56 9.33 6.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited