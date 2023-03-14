English
    Endurance Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 1,489.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 87.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 169.95 crore in December 2021.

    Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.25 in December 2021.

    Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,229.65 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.

    Endurance Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,596.791,905.411,489.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,596.791,905.411,489.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,036.381,294.67991.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.3916.0417.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.23-26.174.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.0279.0371.51
    Depreciation60.2959.5150.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.10309.98239.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.39172.35115.19
    Other Income7.965.894.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.35178.24119.59
    Interest1.341.380.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.01176.86119.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.01176.86119.04
    Tax31.8045.5831.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.21131.2787.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.21131.2787.85
    Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.569.336.25
    Diluted EPS6.569.336.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.569.336.25
    Diluted EPS6.569.336.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 11:22 am