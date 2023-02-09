Endurance Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 1,489.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 87.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 169.95 crore in December 2021.