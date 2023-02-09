English
    Endurance Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,596.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 1,489.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 87.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 169.95 crore in December 2021.

    Endurance Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,596.791,905.411,489.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,596.791,905.411,489.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,036.381,294.67991.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.3916.0417.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.23-26.174.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.0279.0371.51
    Depreciation60.2959.5150.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.10309.98239.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.39172.35115.19
    Other Income7.965.894.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.35178.24119.59
    Interest1.341.380.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.01176.86119.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.01176.86119.04
    Tax31.8045.5831.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.21131.2787.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.21131.2787.85
    Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.569.336.25
    Diluted EPS6.569.336.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.569.336.25
    Diluted EPS6.569.336.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited