Endurance Techn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,528.81 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,528.81 crore in December 2020 up 31.68% from Rs. 1,160.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.55 crore in December 2020 up 66.87% from Rs. 90.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.29 crore in December 2020 up 51.57% from Rs. 173.71 crore in December 2019.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 10.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2019.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,472.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.35% returns over the last 6 months and 40.70% over the last 12 months.