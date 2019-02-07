Endurance Techn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.94 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.94 crore in December 2018 up 18.81% from Rs. 1,116.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.92 crore in December 2018 up 29.11% from Rs. 48.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.62 crore in December 2018 up 11.9% from Rs. 147.11 crore in December 2017.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2017.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,210.40 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and 2.85% over the last 12 months.