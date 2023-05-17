English
    Endurance Techn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,234.34 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,234.34 crore in March 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 2,078.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.47 crore in March 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 136.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.49% from Rs. 269.81 crore in March 2022.

    Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 9.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.68 in March 2022.

    Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,385.45 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 11.21% over the last 12 months.

    Endurance Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,234.342,095.252,078.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,234.342,095.252,078.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,287.641,265.181,230.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.8831.3419.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.18-40.874.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost209.15193.24168.37
    Depreciation121.56101.6198.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses414.10406.83397.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.84137.91159.02
    Other Income20.8211.5112.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.65149.42171.70
    Interest7.984.581.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.67144.84170.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax176.67144.84170.00
    Tax40.2136.6133.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.47108.23136.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.47108.23136.19
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates136.47108.23136.19
    Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.707.699.68
    Diluted EPS9.707.699.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.707.699.68
    Diluted EPS9.707.699.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

