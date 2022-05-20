 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Endurance Techn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,078.80 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,078.80 crore in March 2022 down 2.54% from Rs. 2,132.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.19 crore in March 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 187.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.81 crore in March 2022 down 20.42% from Rs. 339.05 crore in March 2021.

Endurance Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.32 in March 2021.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,207.65 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -11.05% over the last 12 months.

Endurance Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,078.80 1,889.12 2,132.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,078.80 1,889.12 2,132.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,230.56 1,143.19 1,192.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.95 23.80 24.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.84 -18.76 4.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 168.37 166.93 193.44
Depreciation 98.11 91.35 111.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 397.95 370.75 385.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.02 111.86 220.36
Other Income 12.68 7.47 6.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.70 119.32 227.23
Interest 1.70 1.40 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.00 117.93 225.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 170.00 117.93 225.37
Tax 33.81 23.29 38.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.19 94.64 187.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.19 94.64 187.29
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.19 94.63 187.40
Equity Share Capital 140.66 140.66 140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.68 6.73 13.32
Diluted EPS 9.68 6.73 13.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.68 6.73 13.32
Diluted EPS 9.68 6.73 13.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
