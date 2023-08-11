Endurance Techn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,449.96 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,449.96 crore in June 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 2,113.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.50 crore in June 2023 up 58.15% from Rs. 103.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.85 crore in June 2023 up 38.21% from Rs. 244.44 crore in June 2022.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,699.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 18.60% over the last 12 months.