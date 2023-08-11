English
    Endurance Techn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,449.96 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,449.96 crore in June 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 2,113.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.50 crore in June 2023 up 58.15% from Rs. 103.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.85 crore in June 2023 up 38.21% from Rs. 244.44 crore in June 2022.

    Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

    Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,699.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Endurance Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,449.962,234.342,113.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,449.962,234.342,113.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,434.891,287.641,317.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.9911.8837.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.3826.18-77.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost218.73209.15187.00
    Depreciation112.94121.5699.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses461.47414.10409.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.32163.84140.61
    Other Income16.5920.824.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax224.91184.65145.29
    Interest9.017.981.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax215.90176.67143.37
    Exceptional Items-----10.29
    P/L Before Tax215.90176.67133.08
    Tax52.4040.2129.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities163.50136.47103.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period163.50136.47103.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.50136.47103.39
    Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.629.707.35
    Diluted EPS11.629.707.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.629.707.35
    Diluted EPS11.629.707.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

