    Endurance Techn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,113.83 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,113.83 crore in June 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 1,693.67 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.39 crore in June 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 96.56 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.44 crore in June 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 257.00 crore in June 2021.

    Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in June 2021.

    Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,433.30 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.

    Endurance Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,113.832,078.801,693.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,113.832,078.801,693.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,317.171,230.56943.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.3119.9532.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.004.84-65.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost187.00168.37194.23
    Depreciation99.1598.1198.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses409.59397.95344.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.61159.02146.04
    Other Income4.6812.6812.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.29171.70158.73
    Interest1.921.701.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.37170.00157.27
    Exceptional Items-10.29---31.45
    P/L Before Tax133.08170.00125.82
    Tax29.7033.8129.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.39136.1996.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.39136.1996.56
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.39136.1996.56
    Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.359.686.86
    Diluted EPS7.359.686.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.359.686.86
    Diluted EPS7.359.686.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:00 am
