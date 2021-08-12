Endurance Techn Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,693.67 crore, up 180.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,693.67 crore in June 2021 up 180.82% from Rs. 603.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.56 crore in June 2021 up 487.71% from Rs. 24.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.00 crore in June 2021 up 379.66% from Rs. 53.58 crore in June 2020.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2020.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,706.40 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.01% returns over the last 6 months and 73.59% over the last 12 months.