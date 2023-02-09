Endurance Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.91% from Rs. 1,889.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 94.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 210.67 crore in December 2021.