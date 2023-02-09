 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Endurance Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.91% from Rs. 1,889.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 94.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 210.67 crore in December 2021.

Endurance Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,095.25 2,360.63 1,889.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,095.25 2,360.63 1,889.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,265.18 1,450.19 1,143.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.34 23.44 23.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.87 -2.95 -18.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 193.24 174.21 166.93
Depreciation 101.61 99.27 91.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 406.83 444.14 370.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.91 172.33 111.86
Other Income 11.51 8.43 7.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.42 180.76 119.32
Interest 4.58 6.11 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.84 174.65 117.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 144.84 174.65 117.93
Tax 36.61 43.16 23.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.23 131.49 94.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.23 131.49 94.64
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.23 131.49 94.63
Equity Share Capital 140.66 140.66 140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 9.35 6.73
Diluted EPS 7.69 9.35 6.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 9.35 6.73
Diluted EPS 7.69 9.35 6.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
