Endurance Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.91% from Rs. 1,889.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 94.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 210.67 crore in December 2021.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.73 in December 2021.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,424.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.85% over the last 12 months.