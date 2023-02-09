English
    Endurance Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,095.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.91% from Rs. 1,889.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 94.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 210.67 crore in December 2021.

    Endurance Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,095.252,360.631,889.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,095.252,360.631,889.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,265.181,450.191,143.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.3423.4423.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.87-2.95-18.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost193.24174.21166.93
    Depreciation101.6199.2791.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses406.83444.14370.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.91172.33111.86
    Other Income11.518.437.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.42180.76119.32
    Interest4.586.111.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.84174.65117.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax144.84174.65117.93
    Tax36.6143.1623.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.23131.4994.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.23131.4994.64
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.23131.4994.63
    Equity Share Capital140.66140.66140.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.699.356.73
    Diluted EPS7.699.356.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.699.356.73
    Diluted EPS7.699.356.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited