Endurance Techn Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,889.12 crore, down 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,889.12 crore in December 2021 down 7.44% from Rs. 2,040.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.63 crore in December 2021 down 50.21% from Rs. 190.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.67 crore in December 2021 down 41.15% from Rs. 357.97 crore in December 2020.

Endurance Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.51 in December 2020.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,546.25 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)