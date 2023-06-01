Encode Packag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 69.45% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.65 0.57 0.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.65 0.57 0.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.04 0.30 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.38 0.36 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.02 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.22 0.12 0.01 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.03 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.03 0.06 Other Income -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.03 0.06 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.03 0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.03 0.06 Tax -- -- 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.03 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.03 0.05 Equity Share Capital 3.15 3.15 3.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -0.09 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.33 -- 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -0.09 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.33 -- 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited