    Encode Packag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 69.45% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Encode Packaging India are:Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 69.45% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 297.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.Encode Packag shares closed at 8.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -0.34% over the last 12 months.
    Encode Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.650.570.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.650.570.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.040.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.380.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.120.01
    Depreciation0.070.07--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.030.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.030.06
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.030.06
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.030.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.030.06
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.030.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.030.05
    Equity Share Capital3.153.153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.090.02
    Diluted EPS-0.33--0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.090.02
    Diluted EPS-0.33--0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

