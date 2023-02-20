 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Encode Packag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 349.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Encode Packaging India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 349.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Encode Packaging India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.57 0.84 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.57 0.84 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.12 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.35 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.02 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.13 0.00
Depreciation 0.07 0.11 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.08 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.08 -0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.08 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.08 -0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.08 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.08 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.15 3.15 3.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.24 -0.22
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.24 -0.22
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited