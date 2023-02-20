Encode Packag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 349.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 349.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.