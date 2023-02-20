Encode Packag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 349.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Encode Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 349.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Encode Packag shares closed at 8.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Encode Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.84
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.84
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.12
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.35
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.11
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|3.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited