English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Encode Packag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 349.96% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Encode Packaging India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 349.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Encode Packag shares closed at 8.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 12 months.

    Encode Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.570.840.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.570.840.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.12--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.350.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.130.00
    Depreciation0.070.110.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.08-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.08-0.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.08-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.08-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.08-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.08-0.04
    Equity Share Capital3.153.153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.24-0.22
    Diluted EPS-----0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.24-0.22
    Diluted EPS-----0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Encode Packag #Encode Packaging India #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm