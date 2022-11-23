Enbee Trade Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 459% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in September 2022 up 459% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 192.83% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 239.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 55.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 12 months.