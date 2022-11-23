English
    Enbee Trade Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 459% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enbee Trade & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in September 2022 up 459% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 192.83% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 239.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

    Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

    Enbee Trade shares closed at 55.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 12 months.

    Enbee Trade & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.491.770.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.491.770.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.490.34
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.660.03-0.39
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.281.210.37
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.281.220.37
    Interest0.300.220.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.990.990.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.990.990.36
    Tax0.240.260.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.740.730.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.740.730.25
    Equity Share Capital1.601.601.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.650.460.16
    Diluted EPS4.650.460.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.650.460.16
    Diluted EPS4.650.460.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am