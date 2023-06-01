English
    Enbee Trade Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 373.25% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enbee Trade & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in March 2023 up 373.25% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 48.44% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 2.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    Enbee Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2022.

    Enbee Trade shares closed at 18.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months

    Enbee Trade & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.351.250.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.351.250.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.590.51
    Depreciation0.060.010.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.750.21-1.42
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.110.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.330.92
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.330.92
    Interest0.580.300.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.030.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.340.030.62
    Tax0.05-0.040.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.070.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.070.56
    Equity Share Capital1.601.601.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.800.453.49
    Diluted EPS1.800.453.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.800.453.49
    Diluted EPS1.800.453.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm