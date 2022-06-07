Enbee Trade Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 259.93% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2021.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 84.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)