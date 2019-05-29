Enbee Trade Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 3.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 83.89% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Enbee Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2018.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 90.00 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)