Enbee Trade Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, up 326.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in June 2022 up 326.23% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 up 947.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 1018.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 98.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.47% returns over the last 6 months and 252.86% over the last 12 months.