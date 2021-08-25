Enbee Trade Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 790.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2021 up 790.58% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 171.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2020.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 28.00 on August 17, 2021 (BSE)