Enbee Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 53.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 53.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 78.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Enbee Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2021.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 33.40 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -66.19% returns over the last 6 months and -49.32% over the last 12 months.