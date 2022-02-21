Enbee Trade Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 1261.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in December 2021 up 1261.46% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 up 1298.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 1120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 69.35 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.62% returns over the last 12 months.