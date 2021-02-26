Enbee Trade Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 30.06% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 111.64% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 127.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Enbee Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2019.

Enbee Trade shares closed at 44.05 on February 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -51.06% returns over the last 12 months.