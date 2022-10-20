eMudhra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.78 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.78 crore in September 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 40.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 219.19% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 43.69% from Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 322.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE)