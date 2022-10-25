 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eMudhra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.78 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.78 crore in September 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 40.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 219.19% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 43.69% from Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 329.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE)

eMudhra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.78 34.55 40.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.78 34.55 40.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.38 2.73 15.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.63 -1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.14 11.07 8.88
Depreciation 3.22 3.21 2.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.98 8.84 10.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.22 8.07 4.87
Other Income 1.94 0.72 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.16 8.79 5.05
Interest 0.44 0.96 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.72 7.83 3.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.72 7.83 3.77
Tax 2.08 2.12 2.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.64 5.71 1.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.64 5.71 1.77
Equity Share Capital 39.04 39.04 35.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.73 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.74 0.78 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.73 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.74 0.78 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:44 pm
