    eMudhra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.78 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.78 crore in September 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 40.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 219.19% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 43.69% from Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2021.

    eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

    eMudhra shares closed at 329.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE)

    eMudhra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.7834.5540.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.7834.5540.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.382.7315.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.170.63-1.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1411.078.88
    Depreciation3.223.212.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.988.8410.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.228.074.87
    Other Income1.940.720.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.168.795.05
    Interest0.440.961.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.727.833.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.727.833.77
    Tax2.082.122.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.645.711.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.645.711.77
    Equity Share Capital39.0439.0435.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.730.25
    Diluted EPS0.740.78--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.730.25
    Diluted EPS0.740.78--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:44 pm
