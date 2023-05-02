eMudhra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.64 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.64 crore in March 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 41.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 down 63.5% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2023 down 44.65% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2022.