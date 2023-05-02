English
    eMudhra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.64 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.64 crore in March 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 41.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 down 63.5% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2023 down 44.65% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2022.

    eMudhra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

    eMudhra shares closed at 270.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months

    eMudhra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.6444.0641.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.6444.0641.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.757.22--
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.309.143.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.030.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8612.099.79
    Depreciation2.803.112.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.447.369.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.295.1115.55
    Other Income2.000.990.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.296.1115.64
    Interest1.590.381.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.705.7313.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.705.7313.88
    Tax1.591.222.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.114.5111.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.114.5111.27
    Equity Share Capital39.0439.0435.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.591.61
    Diluted EPS0.540.591.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.591.61
    Diluted EPS0.540.591.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am