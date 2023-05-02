eMudhra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.64 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.64 crore in March 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 41.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 down 63.5% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2023 down 44.65% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2022.

eMudhra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

eMudhra shares closed at 270.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months