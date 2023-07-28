eMudhra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore, down 23.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore in June 2023 down 23.59% from Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 145.1% from Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 97.75% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.

eMudhra shares closed at 481.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.79% returns over the last 6 months and 44.49% over the last 12 months.