    eMudhra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore, down 23.59% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore in June 2023 down 23.59% from Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 145.1% from Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 97.75% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.

    eMudhra shares closed at 481.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.79% returns over the last 6 months and 44.49% over the last 12 months.

    eMudhra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.4046.6434.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.4046.6434.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.356.75--
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.969.302.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.440.210.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9414.8611.07
    Depreciation3.402.803.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.737.448.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.535.298.07
    Other Income3.402.000.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.137.298.79
    Interest0.261.590.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.395.707.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.395.707.83
    Tax-0.821.592.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.574.115.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.574.115.71
    Equity Share Capital39.0439.0439.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.540.73
    Diluted EPS-0.330.540.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.540.73
    Diluted EPS-0.330.540.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

