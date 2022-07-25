eMudhra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.55 crore, up 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.55 crore in June 2022 up 0.57% from Rs. 34.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2022 down 42.27% from Rs. 9.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2021.

eMudhra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 253.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)