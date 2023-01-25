eMudhra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 36.59% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in December 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2021.

eMudhra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.

