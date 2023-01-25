English
    eMudhra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 36.59% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in December 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2021.

    eMudhra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.0638.7836.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.0638.7836.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.22----
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.147.387.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.170.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0911.148.95
    Depreciation3.113.222.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.3610.987.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.116.2210.31
    Other Income0.991.940.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.118.1610.75
    Interest0.380.441.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.737.729.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.737.729.51
    Tax1.222.082.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.515.647.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.515.647.11
    Equity Share Capital39.0439.0435.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.741.01
    Diluted EPS0.590.741.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.741.01
    Diluted EPS0.590.741.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
