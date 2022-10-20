eMudhra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore in September 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 49.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2022 up 56.03% from Rs. 10.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.13 crore in September 2022 up 34.55% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 322.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE)