eMudhra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore in September 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 49.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2022 up 56.03% from Rs. 10.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.13 crore in September 2022 up 34.55% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 329.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE)

eMudhra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.49 52.22 49.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.49 52.22 49.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.46 2.80 15.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.63 -1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.76 14.46 9.87
Depreciation 3.97 3.94 3.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.69 13.74 8.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.78 16.63 13.25
Other Income 1.38 0.60 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.16 17.23 13.71
Interest 0.44 0.96 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.71 16.27 12.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.71 16.27 12.43
Tax 2.24 2.56 2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.47 13.71 10.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.47 13.71 10.42
Minority Interest 0.17 0.17 0.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.64 13.89 10.67
Equity Share Capital 39.04 39.04 35.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 1.76 1.49
Diluted EPS 2.19 1.86 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 1.76 1.49
Diluted EPS 2.19 1.86 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
