eMudhra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore, up 69.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore in March 2023 up 69.21% from Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2023 up 46.61% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.93 crore in March 2023 up 40.62% from Rs. 18.44 crore in March 2022.
eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.
|eMudhra shares closed at 277.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months
|eMudhra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.81
|61.24
|45.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.81
|61.24
|45.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.29
|6.89
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.30
|9.20
|3.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|0.03
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.83
|15.31
|11.91
|Depreciation
|3.94
|3.99
|2.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.00
|8.60
|11.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.82
|17.24
|15.45
|Other Income
|2.17
|1.14
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.99
|18.38
|15.49
|Interest
|1.60
|0.38
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.39
|18.01
|13.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.39
|18.01
|13.72
|Tax
|4.59
|2.79
|2.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.80
|15.21
|10.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.80
|15.21
|10.80
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.83
|15.32
|10.80
|Equity Share Capital
|37.49
|39.04
|35.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.06
|2.00
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|2.06
|2.00
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.06
|2.00
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|2.06
|2.00
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited