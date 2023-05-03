English
    eMudhra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore, up 69.21% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore in March 2023 up 69.21% from Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2023 up 46.61% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.93 crore in March 2023 up 40.62% from Rs. 18.44 crore in March 2022.
    eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.eMudhra shares closed at 277.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months
    eMudhra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.8161.2445.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.8161.2445.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.296.89--
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.309.203.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.620.030.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8315.3111.91
    Depreciation3.943.992.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.008.6011.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8217.2415.45
    Other Income2.171.140.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9918.3815.49
    Interest1.600.381.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.3918.0113.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.3918.0113.72
    Tax4.592.792.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8015.2110.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8015.2110.80
    Minority Interest0.030.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8315.3210.80
    Equity Share Capital37.4939.0435.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.062.001.54
    Diluted EPS2.062.001.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.062.001.54
    Diluted EPS2.062.001.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am