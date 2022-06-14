 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eMudhra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore in March 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.44 crore in March 2022 up 56.27% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 247.55 on June 13, 2022 (NSE)

eMudhra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.39 45.30
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.39 45.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.92 7.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.02
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 11.91 11.87
Depreciation 2.95 3.61
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 11.15 7.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.45 14.50
Other Income 0.04 -0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.49 14.06
Interest 1.78 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.72 12.82
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.72 12.82
Tax 2.92 2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.80 10.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.80 10.42
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.80 10.42
Equity Share Capital 35.09 35.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.54 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.54 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #eMudhra #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:44 am
