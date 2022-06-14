eMudhra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore in March 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.44 crore in March 2022 up 56.27% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 247.55 on June 13, 2022 (NSE)