eMudhra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.75 crore, up 52.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 79.75 76.81 52.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 79.75 76.81 52.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 17.72 12.29 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.96 9.30 2.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.44 0.62 0.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.22 19.83 14.46 Depreciation 4.71 3.94 3.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.53 11.00 13.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.06 19.82 16.63 Other Income 0.98 2.17 0.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.04 21.99 17.23 Interest 0.26 1.60 0.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.78 20.39 16.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.78 20.39 16.27 Tax 3.41 4.59 2.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.37 15.80 13.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.37 15.80 13.71 Minority Interest -0.80 0.03 0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.58 15.83 13.89 Equity Share Capital 37.65 37.49 39.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 2.06 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.00 2.06 1.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 2.06 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.00 2.06 1.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited