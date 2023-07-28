English
    eMudhra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.75 crore, up 52.73% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:Net Sales at Rs 79.75 crore in June 2023 up 52.73% from Rs. 52.22 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2023 up 12.18% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.75 crore in June 2023 up 16.91% from Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022.
    eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2022.eMudhra shares closed at 481.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.79% returns over the last 6 months and 44.49% over the last 12 months.
    eMudhra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.7576.8152.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.7576.8152.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7212.29--
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.969.302.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.440.620.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.2219.8314.46
    Depreciation4.713.943.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5311.0013.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0619.8216.63
    Other Income0.982.170.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0421.9917.23
    Interest0.261.600.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.7820.3916.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.7820.3916.27
    Tax3.414.592.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3715.8013.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3715.8013.71
    Minority Interest-0.800.030.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.5815.8313.89
    Equity Share Capital37.6537.4939.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.072.061.76
    Diluted EPS2.002.061.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.072.061.76
    Diluted EPS2.002.061.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 28, 2023

