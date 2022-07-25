 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eMudhra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.22 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.22 crore in June 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2022 up 45.8% from Rs. 9.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022 up 36.67% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 253.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

eMudhra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.22 45.39 42.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.22 45.39 42.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.80 3.92 4.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.63 0.01 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.46 11.91 13.17
Depreciation 3.94 2.95 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.74 11.15 11.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.63 15.45 11.43
Other Income 0.60 0.04 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.23 15.49 12.47
Interest 0.96 1.78 0.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.27 13.72 11.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.27 13.72 11.50
Tax 2.56 2.92 2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.71 10.80 9.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.71 10.80 9.50
Minority Interest 0.17 -- 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.89 10.80 9.52
Equity Share Capital 39.04 35.09 35.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 1.54 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.86 1.54 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 1.54 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.86 1.54 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
