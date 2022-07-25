eMudhra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.22 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.22 crore in June 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2022 up 45.8% from Rs. 9.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022 up 36.67% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2021.

eMudhra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

eMudhra shares closed at 253.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)