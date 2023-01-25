 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

eMudhra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore, up 35.2% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore in December 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 45.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.

eMudhra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.24 58.49 45.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.24 58.49 45.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.89 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.20 7.46 7.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -0.17 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.31 14.76 11.87
Depreciation 3.99 3.97 3.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.60 14.69 7.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.24 17.78 14.50
Other Income 1.14 1.38 -0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.38 19.16 14.06
Interest 0.38 0.44 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.01 18.71 12.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.01 18.71 12.82
Tax 2.79 2.24 2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.21 16.47 10.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.21 16.47 10.42
Minority Interest 0.11 0.17 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.32 16.64 10.42
Equity Share Capital 39.04 39.04 35.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 2.19 1.48
Diluted EPS 2.00 2.19 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 2.19 1.48
Diluted EPS 2.00 2.19 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited