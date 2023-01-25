eMudhra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore, up 35.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore in December 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 45.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.