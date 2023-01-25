English
    eMudhra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore, up 35.2% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eMudhra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore in December 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 45.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.2458.4945.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.2458.4945.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.89----
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.207.467.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.170.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3114.7611.87
    Depreciation3.993.973.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6014.697.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2417.7814.50
    Other Income1.141.38-0.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3819.1614.06
    Interest0.380.441.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0118.7112.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0118.7112.82
    Tax2.792.242.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2116.4710.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2116.4710.42
    Minority Interest0.110.17--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.3216.6410.42
    Equity Share Capital39.0439.0435.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.002.191.48
    Diluted EPS2.002.191.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.002.191.48
    Diluted EPS2.002.191.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
